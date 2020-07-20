Highs will sit in the upper 80s and lower 90s throughout the work week in Colorado Springs, with thunderstorms possible each day.
Monday will be sunny, with a high just over 90 and a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Weather is forecast to be similar each day this week.
Here's the rest of the work week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and winds up to 15 mph. A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Seasonable temperatures with a chance of a marginally severe storm or two over the far eastern plains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/p2TNlrdTEn— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 20, 2020
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and winds up to 15 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 90 and winds up to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 90 and winds up to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.