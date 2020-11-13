Powerful winds will elevate fire risk in the Pikes Peak region Friday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Winds are expected to be between 30 and 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
Aside from strong winds, Friday is forecast to be sunny with a high near 56 degrees and an overnight low of 39 degrees.
A fire watch warning will be in effect Saturday as winds are expected to become more severe.
"Temps both days this weekend will be in the lower 50s, but Sunday will be a bit more bearable with less wind," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "The cooler weather won’t stick around for long ... we’re back into the 60s and 70s by the beginning of next week."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Sunny then breezy with a high near 49 degrees and winds between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high near 57 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny with a high near 61 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 67 degrees with winds between 5 to 10 mph.