High winds and blowing dust will hit Colorado Springs on Tuesday as the weekend warm streak continues, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Expect sunny conditions today with a high of 52 degrees and breezy conditions forecast throughout the day, with south-southwest winds reaching as high as 45 mph. Patchy bouts of blowing dust are expected in the morning before 10 a.m. and in the late afternoon before 7 p.m.

Looking into Tuesday night, expect partly cloudy conditions with a low reaching 21 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees. There’s a 30% chance of snow showers after noon.

Thursday: Expect partly sunny conditions with a high of 37 degrees. There’s a 50% chance of snow, with less than an inch of new accumulation possible.

Friday: Partly sunny skies in the forecast with a high reaching 44 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 39 degrees.

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny skies with a high of 55 degrees.