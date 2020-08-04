The Colorado Spring's area forecast starts off sunny Tuesday but chances of storms develop over the I-25 corridor in the afternoon with potential for high winds and quarter-sized hail, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Tuesday's high will reach 89 degrees then cooling off at night to 59 degrees with mild breezes between 5 and 10 mph.
Chance of rain is 30% after noon and again before 9 p.m.
"Storms return to the forecast Tuesday through Thursday," according to Gazette news partner KKTV. "Most of the activity will favor the Pikes Peak region but we could see a few storms around Pueblo and the eastern Plains today."
Temperatures climb into the 90's starting Thursday and into the weekend with likelihood of drier days.
Here's the rest of the this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 84 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 50% chance of rain in the afternoon and 40% chance at night.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 91 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 30% chance of rain in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms and a high of 91 degrees with winds around 5 mph. A 10% chance of rain in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms and a high of 91 degrees with winds around 5 mph. A 10% chance of rain in the afternoon.