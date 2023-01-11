It’s forecast to be a cloudy, blustery day in Colorado Springs.
A 20% chance of snow is predicted between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., with a high of 45 degrees. Winds between 15 and 40 mph are expected to blow through the morning.
Looking into Wednesday night, expect party cloudy conditions with a low bottoming out at 18 degrees.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny conditions forecast, with a high of 47 degrees.
Friday: Expect mostly sunny conditions, with a high of 55 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny conditions predicted, with a high of 59 degrees.
Sunday: Expect partly sunny conditions, with a high reaching 51 degrees.