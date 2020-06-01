Colorado Springs will see sunny, hot weather Monday with a high near 90 and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms, setting a pattern for the rest of the week.
Clouds will increase throughout the day, with the best chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Winds will top out around 10 mph, and the high for the day will reach 86, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Each day this week will look similar, with a high near 90 and a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, according to the weather service.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Tuesday: Partially sunny, with a high near 90 and winds up to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 and winds up to 10 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 and winds up to 10 mph. A 20% chance of thunderstorms after noon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 and winds up to 10 mph. A 20% chance of thunderstorms.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 and winds up to 15 mph.