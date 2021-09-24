Unusually warm weather is expected to continue in Colorado Springs this weekend, according to a forecast by the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
High temperatures will be about 15 degrees higher than normal on Saturday and Sunday, though record temperatures are unlikely to be broken, according to forecasters.
Friday will be sunny with a high of 76 degrees, forecasters said. The nighttime low is 49 degrees.
Saturday and Sunday will be even warmer:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. The overnight low is 52.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. The overnight low is 54 degrees.