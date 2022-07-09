Weather rolls over the mountains

Storm clouds roll over the mountains west of Colorado Springs.

 Alex Edwards, The Gazette

It will be hot this weekend with temperatures nearing record highs.

The high temperature in Colorado Springs will be near 93 Saturday and there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Wind will be south-southeast at around 15 mph.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous-weather outlook for Colorado Springs, citing the possibility for "near-record highs."

Saturday night, there is a 10% chance of thunderstorms before 7 p.m. It will be mostly clear with a low around 62. Winds will be south-southeast at 5 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Sunday will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon and a high near 94. Winds will be north-northwest at 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are expected. Thunderstorms may produce more.

Showers are likely on Monday, with a high near 84.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

