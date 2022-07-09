It will be hot this weekend with temperatures nearing record highs.
The high temperature in Colorado Springs will be near 93 Saturday and there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Wind will be south-southeast at around 15 mph.
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous-weather outlook for Colorado Springs, citing the possibility for "near-record highs."
Saturday night, there is a 10% chance of thunderstorms before 7 p.m. It will be mostly clear with a low around 62. Winds will be south-southeast at 5 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Sunday will see a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon and a high near 94. Winds will be north-northwest at 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are expected. Thunderstorms may produce more.
Showers are likely on Monday, with a high near 84.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.