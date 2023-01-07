Saturday is expected to have mild weather conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Saturday's forecast includes sunny skies and a high near 43. In the evening, temperatures will likely drop to as low as 16, with light winds after midnight. Sunday could reach temperatures as high as 50.
Not much to talk about weather wise. Enjoy the day! #COwx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/GmUpjaug1R— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) January 7, 2023
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 51. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind around 10 mph.