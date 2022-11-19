Sunny weather, downtown

Sunny weather in downtown Colorado Springs.

 Ajia Cuevas, The Gazette

Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high near 38, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

In the evening, skies will likely remain mostly clear Throughout the day, winds will stay around 5-10 mph. More snow is not expected in the upcoming days.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 38. North wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 52. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

