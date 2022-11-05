Colorado Springs will have a partly to mostly sunny weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Saturday is expected to be partly sunny with a high around 62. Light wind will be prevalent throughout the day and evening at 5-10mph coming from northwest. Temperatures will drop to around 35 by nighttime.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the morning.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. South wind 10-15 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65. South wind 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.