Hikers climb on a partly sunny day as storm clouds build over Pikes Peak.

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

Colorado Springs will have a partly to mostly sunny weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Saturday is expected to be partly sunny with a high around 62. Light wind will be prevalent throughout the day and evening at 5-10mph coming from northwest. Temperatures will drop to around 35 by nighttime. 

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the morning.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. South wind 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 65. South wind 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. 

