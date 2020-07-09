Clear skies and high temperatures are expected in the Pikes Peak Region Thursday.
There's a low chance of a storm developing in parts of El Paso County overnight with the possibility of inch sized hail and winds up to 60 mph.
On Thursday expect sunny skies with a high of 93 degrees in Colorado Springs and an evening low near 58 degrees. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. with cloud cover. The chance of rain is 20%. Low gusts of wind between 5 and 15 mph are also expected.
Temperatures will creep up Friday with a high of 96 degrees and dropping back down to 61 with mostly clear skies in the evening and into the night.
The possibility of thunderstorms returns Saturday evening and continues through Monday. Chance of rain is 20% over the weekend.
Worsening fire weather conditions may continue in the mountains and valleys next week.
"Smoke may be visible today from YMCA fire burning near Canon City," KKTV said in a weather forecast.