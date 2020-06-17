A majority of Colorado, including Colorado Springs, will be under a red flag warning Wednesday for the third day in a row, as highs are expected to top 90 degrees with wind gusts up to 35 mph.
The warning, set to begin at 11 a.m., was issued for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, and will last through 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Haze in the air is due to multiple fires in the southwest corner of the state, including the East Canyon fire near Durango, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.
Smoke may be thick. Residents are advised to only call the fire department if they see flames "on days like these," fire department Capt. Michael Smaldino said.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 and winds up to 20 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Friday: Partially sunny, with high near 70 and winds up to 10 mph. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 and winds up to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 and winds up to 10 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and winds up to 5 mph.