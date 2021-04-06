Tuesday's forecast has a wide range of weather in store for Colorado Springs with thunderstorms possible midday, blowing dust later in the afternoon and high fire danger most of the day, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 65 degrees with sunshine most of the day and breezes between 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could reach 45 mph, the agency said.
A 10% chance of rain and thunderstorms is possible after 2 p.m. and blowing dust after 3 p.m., the weather service said.
A red flag warning for high fire danger will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. because of warm temperatures, strong winds and low humidity, the agency said.
Overnight a chance of snow appears in the forecast at a 20% chance between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and blowing dust is possible before 7 p.m., the weather service said.
Temperatures are likely to drop to 32 degrees with breezes between 20 and 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight with gusts up to 40 mph., the agency said.
Wednesday continues the trend of 60 degree weather into the start of the weekend along with sunshine, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 10 to 20 mph, and gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 59 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 69 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.