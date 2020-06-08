The Front Range can expect a bizarre mix of gusty winds, resulting in a red flag warning, Monday and then potential snow in Teller County and over the Palmer Divide overnight.
Most of the central and southeastern part of the state will experience critical fire weather conditions Monday afternoon and evening, with winds gusting from 40-60 mph, relatively low humidity and dry fuels. Coloradans should be prepared to evacuate if a fire begins in their vicinity, as strong winds will cause any fire to spread rapidly, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.The state's central mountains, as well as Teller County, could receive 1-3 inches of snow overnight, with an inch or two also possible over the Palmer Divide in northern El Paso County.
The red flag warning runs from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Otherwise, Monday will be sunny and warm in Colorado Springs, with a high near 80 and sustained winds of up to 25 mph. Monday night will see a 30% chance of showers, with a low around 42 and sustained winds of 35 mph in some areas and gusts as high as 55 mph, according to the weather service.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 and winds gusts as high as 50 mph. There's a 40% of rain before noon.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high approaching 80 and winds up to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85 and winds at 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90 and winds at 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and winds up to 15 mph.