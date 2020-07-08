Fire danger is at a critical high in the Colorado Springs area with low humidity and gusts of wind. Temperatures will continue to stay in the mid to high 90's, but could reach past 100 degrees in the eastern plains, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
On Wednesday expect sunny skies with a high of 94 degrees and an evening low near 59 degrees with mostly clear skies. There will also be light gusts of wind around 10 mph.
High temperatures are expected to sustain through Thursday with a low again at 59 degrees Thursday night.
The rest of the week sunny skies and mostly clear evenings are expected with temperatures between mid 90's and low 100's. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will return Sunday.
"Fire danger will become increasingly high this week," according to KKTV's weather forecast. "NO outdoor burning. Any fire that gets going is facing a long period of favorable conditions."
Fire danger will continue in parts of the mountain valleys, but due to light winds fire hazards don't appear to be widespread.