A red flag warning was issued as gusty winds, low humidity, and dry vegetation are expected to heighten wildfire risks in El Paso County Monday, the National Weather Service announced.
The warning extends to Lake, Chaffee and Kiowa counties from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday's temperatures are expected to reach 82 degrees, just one degree below the record high and well above the average of 67 degrees for Oct. 5. Sunny skies and winds between 10 and 15 mph are also forecast. The overnight low is expected to drop to 40 degrees.
The rest of the week is predicted to be more of the same with sunshine, highs in the 80s and clear cool nights.
"We could finally see some moisture around here and a cooler start to next week," Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 84 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny skies with a high of 83 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny skies with a high of 83 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny skies with a high of 82 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.