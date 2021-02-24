Wednesday starts off cold and mostly cloudy with chances of snow increasing throughout the day in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Expect partly sunny skies with temperatures reaching a high of 36 degrees and winds between 5 and 15 mph, according to the weather service.
A 20% chance of snow starts around 3 p.m. and by 7 p.m. chance of snow increases to 90%.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 15 degrees light winds between 5 and 10 mph. New amounts of snow accumulation will be between 3 and 5 inches, the agency said.
Thursday is likely to clear up as the day progresses but temperatures will stay in the 30s, the weather service said.
"Expect heavy snow to continue through the beginning of the day on Thursday. We will see winds gust around 25+ mph which could create low visibility," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "By the time we are done, we will see 3-6″ in the Pikes Peak region with slightly higher totals for the foothills and Monument Hill."
Temperatures Friday and through the weekend will be in the 30s and 40s, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Snow, mainly before 8 a.m. High near 32 degrees with winds between 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 44 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36 degrees and winds around 5 mph.