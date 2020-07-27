Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected at the start of the week in Colorado Springs with potential for flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Monday's forecast includes partly sunny skies and showers and thunderstorms expected mostly after 5 p.m. at a 60% chance.
The anticipated high is 78 degrees with an evening low of 57 degrees and breezes are expected to be between 5 and 10 mph.
The risk of flooding is heightened for burn scar areas Monday and Tuesday.
"The second half of the work week pulls temps back up to the 80s and 90s, with drier air ahead," Gazette news partner KKTV said. "A few storms will be possible by the weekend with highs in the 80s and 90s."
Here's the rest of the this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, with a high of 80 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 80% chance of rain throughout the day.
Wednesday: Sunny and chance of showers, with a high of 88 degrees and a breeze of 5 mph. A 30% chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.
Thursday: Sunny and chance of thunderstorms, with a high of 87 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.
Friday: Sunny and chance of thunderstorms, with a high of 85 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 30% change of showers in the afternoon and evening.