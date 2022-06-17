Colorado Springs is expecting a sunny Friday with a high near 92, but hazy conditions are in the forecast for midday. Windy conditions are possible with gusts up to 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Late afternoon thunderstorms are a possibility today. This trend may continue over the weekend, with afternoon storms and showers possible after 1 p.m. through Tuesday.

The weekend is expected to be mostly sunny with highs in the 80s.

Fire restrictions are still in place for Colorado Springs.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Widespread haze between 10 a.m. and noon. Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east wind 5-10 mph becoming south 15-20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday (Juneteenth): Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10-15 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 10-15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.