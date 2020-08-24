Smoky skies are expected to linger in Colorado Springs on Monday morning followed by afternoon showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Monday's high could reach 94 degrees, which would tie or break previous records.
Hazy skies are anticipated along with a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. and breezes between 5 and 10 mph. At night, temperatures are expected to drop to 62 degrees.
"High temps in the 90s will stick around through much of the week," according to Gazette news partner KKTV. "Spotty storm chances return for the Pikes Peak region by Wednesday, then we’ll see more widespread showers and storms by Friday."
Here's the rest of the this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Haze then slight chance of thunderstorms with a high of 93 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.
Wednesday: Sunny then chance of thunderstorms with a high of 93 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and a 30% of storms at night.
Thursday: Sunny then chance of thunderstorms with a high of 92 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and at night.
Friday: Sunny then showers likely with a high of 88 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and at night.