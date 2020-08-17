Fires burning across Colorado are expected to make the sky hazy across the Front Range Monday. The afternoon is anticipated to bring in scattered thunderstorms to Colorado Springs mainly over high terrain, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Monday is forecast to reach high of 89 degrees and drop to 58 degrees overnight. Winds are expected to stay between 5 and 10 mph and potentially pick up to 15 mph in the afternoon and at night.
Storms are likely after 5 p.m. and before 7 p.m. with a 30% chance of precipitation.
Skies are expected to clear up Tuesday and storms are forecast to return in the afternoons most of the week with temperatures in the low 90's.
"Storm chances return Wednesday through Thursday," according to Gazette news partner KKTV. "Plan on the heat to stick around over the weekend with more storms possible by Sunday."
Here's the rest of the this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 94 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 90 degrees with winds around 5 mph. A 30% chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.
Thursday: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 90 degrees with winds around 5 mph. A 40% chance of showers in the afternoon and at night.
Friday: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 89 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.