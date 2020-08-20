Hazy skies are expected in Colorado Springs Friday morning as smoke from wildfires drifts across the state, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
As the day goes on, chance of thunderstorms will increase especially between 3 and 4 p.m. at a 10% chance.
Temperatures are forecast to reach 92 degrees during the day and drop down to 60 degrees overnight, breezes are expected to shift between 5 and 10 mph.
Evening skies will start out mostly cloudy but start to clear up as the night progresses.
"We aren’t looking ahead to any major pattern changes which means fire danger will be high as we remain dry," according to Gazette news partner KKTV. "Please be mindful of the high fire danger we face. Expect sunshine and hot temperatures to stick around through much of next week."
Here's the rest of the this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Hazy then sunny with a high of 94 degrees with winds around 5 and 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 93 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers in the afternoon.
Monday: Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms and a high of 95 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms and a high of 94 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and a 10% chance of storms at night.