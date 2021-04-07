Tuesday's sunshine and 60 degrees temperatures are likely to be accompanied by strong winds in Colorado Springs, making for hazardous fire weather conditions, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 63 degrees with sunny skies and breezes between 15 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, the weather service said.
Due to the gusty winds, dry air and warm temperatures, outdoor burning should be avoided, the weather service tweeted.
Critical fire weather conditions are expected today and Thursday over parts of southern Colorado due to gusty winds and low humidity values. Any outdoor burning should be postponed. #cowx pic.twitter.com/2Y46Qq8Bnt— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 7, 2021
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop down to 38 degrees with mostly clear skies and winds between 15 and 20 mph decreasing to between 5 to 10 mph after midnight, the agency said.
During the next several days temperatures hover in the 60s with heavy breezes Friday and sunny, clear skies through the weekend, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 68 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.