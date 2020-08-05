Wednesday and Thursday are expected to bring scattered thunderstorms to the Colorado Springs area during the afternoon but skies will soon clear up along with hotter temperatures Friday and into the weekend.
Wednesday is likely to start off mostly sunny with a high of 87 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. Later in the day, storms are expected to set in particularly along spots of I-25 and the eastern plains with the potential of lighting, small hail, and high winds. Chance of showers are 40% after 4 p.m. and again before 11 p.m. and temperatures will drop to 57 degrees.
Thursday is largely the same with a chance of spotty showers followed by hotter and drier weather this coming weekend and early next week.
Here's the rest of the this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 90 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 30% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.
Friday: Sunny with a high of 92 degrees with winds around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 92 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a chance with a high of 91 degrees and winds around 5 mph.