Temperatures will reach the high 50s Tuesday along with strong winds in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Tuesday is expected to reach a high of 58 degrees with winds between 5 and 25 mph and sunny skies, the agency said. Overnight temperatures will likely drop to 16 degrees with powerful winds gusts up to 50 mph and mostly clear skies.
Wednesday is expected to be blustery and chances of snow in the forecast mostly disappear, the weather service said.
"A few flurries will be possible late Tuesday and into Wednesday," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "The bigger impact will be the cold... Highs will only reach the 30s for many."
But by Christmas Day temperatures will be back in the 50s and sunny. The weekend is expected to be dry and warm.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 28 degrees and blustery with winds between 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 48 degrees and winds around 10 mph.
Christmas Day: Sunny with a high near 56 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 57 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.