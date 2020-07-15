Severe storms could settle in Wednesday throughout the Pikes Peak region with threats of large hail and gusty winds, but primarily lightning, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
There is a lesser chance of rain and thunderstorms during the morning and early afternoon but the chance of precipitation will be 70% after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Temperatures will dip to 83 degrees with partly sunny skies and reach a low of 57 degrees in the evening with more chance of storms before 7 p.m.
Severe weather potential returns for this afternoon and evening, so be sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings. #cowx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/iCdzJLdd8p— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 15, 2020
"Scattered strong to severe storms are expected over the I-25 corridor and adjacent plains this afternoon and evening," the weather service said in its forecast. "Golf ball size hail, wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, locally heavy rainfall, and lightning will be the primary threats, although an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out. There is also the potential for flash flooding over the urban areas due to the heavy rainfall."
"The I-25 corridor will see the potential for severe storms this afternoon and evening, along with the eastern Plains," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "We will be a bit cooler today with highs in the 80s for most... a break from the heat!"
Thursday predictions are more of the same with a 50% chance of afternoon storms, although temperatures are forecast to bump up to 91 degrees and back down to 60 degrees that night.
Rain and thunderstorms are expected to keep up throughout the week, although a bit more scattered, temperatures are expected to remain in the low 90s, and evening temperatures around 60 degrees.
Colorado Springs average rainfall during July in normally 2.84 inches. So far, the city total is .83 inches for July. During Tuesday's storms Colorado Springs reached a total of .18 inches of rainfall with some areas around El Paso county, such as three miles northwest of downtown Colorado Springs getting as much as 1.04 inches of rain.