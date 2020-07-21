The Colorado Springs-area forecast is filled with chances of showers and thunderstorms, some of which are expected to be severe, particularly along the Interstate 25 corridor Tuesday.
2:50 p.m. UPDATE
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northern parts of El Paso and Teller counties until 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The warning area includes Monument, Black Forest and Woodland Park.
1:35 p.m. UPDATE
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of the Front Range and eastern Colorado, including Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Denver.
The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m.
Also, a flash flood warning is in effect until 4:45 p.m. for Huerfano and Costilla counties in southern Colorado.
THE FORECAST
The forecast includes golf ball sized hail, heavy gusts of winds and potentially flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The high temperature Tuesday is expected to reach 87 degrees with storms predicted to be most intense after 4 p.m., with chance of rain at 80%.
The weather service says there is a 60% chance of showers until 10 p.m. with an eventual overnight low of 58 degrees.
Here's the rest of the this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with temperatures just below 90 and winds around 5 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high just below 90 and winds up to 10 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high of 86 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.