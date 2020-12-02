Colorado Springs forecast includes frigid, blustery winds Wednesday with a slight chance of snow, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Wednesday is expected to reach a high of no more than 27 degrees with partly sunny skies and winds between 15 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. There is a 20% chance of snow between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Overnight temperatures are forecast to dip down to 12 degrees.
"High temperatures will only manage the 20s and 30s, but it will feel colder than that due to the wind," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "A few passing snow flurries are possible, but nothing impactful for most."
Temperatures warm up into the 40s and 50s with clear skies starting Thursday and continuing throughout the weekend.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 42 degrees and winds between 10 and 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high near 54 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 53 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high near 56 degrees and winds around 5 mph.