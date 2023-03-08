Freezing rain and areas of fog are forecast to roll through Colorado Springs Wednesday with lingering overcast skies expected in the afternoon.

There’s a 40% chance of precipitation Wednesday in the form of freezing rain, and fog will hang around for in the morning. The afternoon will bring mostly cloudy conditions with a high of 36 degrees.

Looking into Wednesday night, the clouds will gradually clear with a low bottoming out at 24 degrees.

Warmer temperatures will begin Thursday and lead into the weekend, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s through Sunday.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Sunny skies with a high of 55 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny conditions are in the forecast, with a high reaching 64 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny conditions, with a high of 63 degrees. There’s a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies, with a high reaching 52 degrees. There’s a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon.

Monday: Partly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 53 degrees.