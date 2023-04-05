Sunny Pikes Peak.jpg (copy)

The sun shines down on Pikes Peak near Colorado Springs. Photo courtesy of John Barry. 

 John Barry

A cold front moving through Colorado Springs Wednesday brings chances of snow and overcast conditions before temps gradually warm as we head into the weekend. 

Expect increasingly cloudy conditions today, with a high of 37 degrees. There’s a 20% chance of snow in the forecast, mainly after 11 a.m. Wind rolling in from the northwest is expected to range from 5 to 10 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. 

Looking into Wednesday night, there’s a 40% chance of snow showers on the radar, mainly before 3 a.m. Cloudy conditions will gradually clear throughout the night, with a low bottoming out at 18 degrees. 

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service

Thursday: Sunny skies, and a high of 53 degrees. 

Friday: Expect mostly sunny skies, with a high of 65 degrees. 

Saturday: Partly sunny skies, and a high of 69 degrees. 

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 74 degrees. 

