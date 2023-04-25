Colorado Springs is forecast for mixed precipitation and thunder throughout the week, with highs in the low 50s Tuesday.

There’s a 100% chance of precipitation forecast for Tuesday. Expect rain, and thunderstorms in the afternoon and a high of 52 degrees. Over an inch of rainfall is expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Looking into Tuesday night, the rain is forecast to persist until 10 p.m., and is expected to pick up again with a mix of rain and snow between midnight and 3 a.m. Heavy rain is expected at times throughout the night, with some thunder also possible. The chance of precipitation is 100%.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: There’s a 100% chance of precipitation. Expect snow shows before noon, transitioning to rain to follow. Some thunder is also possible. Expect a high of 46 degrees.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 65 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 40% chance of rain and snow in the forecast. Expect snow before 1 p.m. and rain to follow, with some thunder possible. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies and a high near 51 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny skies and a high of 65 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny skies and a high reaching 69 degrees.