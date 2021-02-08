Drivers should watch out for dense fog that could decrease visibility during the morning commute in the Pikes Peak region Monday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
A fog warning is in effect until 8 a.m. along with a 20% chance of snow, the agency said.
After chances of snow dissipate, Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy then becoming increasingly sunny. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 50 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph increasing to between 15 and 25 mph, according to the weather service.
A combination of strong winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures could contribute to extreme fire behavior therefore, a red flag warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 24 degrees with partly cloudy skies and light winds between 5 and 10 mph, the agency said.
The rest of the week is expected to be partly sunny with highs in the 40s, the weather service predicts.
"The forecast is looking very uncertain for the back half of the week - cold air looks to make a push south but “how far” south and “how cold” continue to be what we iron out," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Right now we’re going with 20s and 30s without much chance for snow."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 41 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 35 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of snow showers, mainly after 11 a.m.