Drivers should watch out for dense fog that could decrease visibility during the morning commute in the Pikes Peak region Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
A fog warning is in effect until 9 a.m. then skies are expected to clear up. The rest of Wednesday is expected to be partly cloudy, the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 35 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph, according to the weather service.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 16 degrees with partly cloudy skies and light winds around 5 mph, the agency said.
Snow appears in the forecast Friday and sticks around until Sunday, the weather service predicts.
"Saturday will still be cold, but a touch warmer than Friday," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "This is ahead of the main surge of cold air that rolls in late Saturday night and Sunday."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 35 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of snow after 11 a.m.
Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 22 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 14 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 40% chance of snow.