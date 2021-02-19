Colorado Springs starts off foggy Friday morning but is expected to clear up to be sunny in the afternoon, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
A dense fog advisory is in place until 10 a.m. then Friday is likely to be sunny with temperatures forecast to reach a high of 49 degrees with winds between 5 and 15 mph, according to the weather service.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 18 degrees with skies becoming partly cloudy and light winds around 5 mph, the agency said.
Slight chances of snow return Saturday then Sunday clears up with temperatures expected to warm up early next week, the weather service said.
"Dry and warmer weather will take hold, with high temperatures in the 50s for many... Our next chance for snow will be on Wednesday," Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees and light and variable wind between 10 to 15 mph. A 30% chance of rain after 5 p.m. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 38 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 53 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 56 degrees and winds around 5 mph.