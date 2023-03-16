An overnight dusting and freezing temps may make for a cautious commute Thursday morning as flurries continue in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs received less than an inch of snow Wednesday night, but the dusting coupled with below-freezing temperatures, could create some slick spots on the roadways.

There’s an 80% chance of snow Thursday, mainly in the morning hours before 10 a.m., with less than an inch of snow accumulation expected. Breezy conditions will roll through the city from the northwest, with gusts reaching 40 mph. Expect a high of 32 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking into Thursday night, cloudy skies are in the forecast, gradually becoming partly cloudy throughout the night. The low is expected to bottom out at 14 degrees.

Looking forward into the weekend, tempatures are expected to reside in the mid 30’s and 40s, with a slight chance of snow showers Saturday night.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Expect mostly sunny skies with a high of 36 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high near 36 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high of 46 degrees.

Monday: Expect partly sunny skies, with a high of 52 degrees. There’s a 20% chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.