There is a slight chance of snow in Colorado Springs Friday morning and afternoon, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Chances of precipitation are 30% before 3 p.m. and mostly cloudy skies are forecast.
Friday will reach a high of 36 degrees with winds between 5 and 15 mph, the agency said. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 14 degrees with decreasing cloud coverage and a slight breeze.
The weekend is expected to be dry with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Early next week temperatures stay in the mid 50s.
"A cooldown comes on Wednesday with the opportunity for a few snow showers," Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 49 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high near 51 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny with a high near 56 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 54 degrees and winds around 10 mph.