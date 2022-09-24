Clear, sunny skies are expected this weekend — near perfect conditions for the outdoor weekend events and activities scheduled.

Saturday will likely reach a high of 85 and a low of 50, with light winds coming from the west, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures are expected to drop slightly on Sunday with weather in the high 70s and mostly clear skies.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Sunny, with a high of 85 and a low near 50 with mostly clear skies in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high around 79 and a low of around 48.

Monday: Mostly clear, with a high of 84 and a low of near 51.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high around 87 and a low near 51.