A blanket of haze and smoke from the Mullen fire burning near the Wyoming border settled over Colorado Springs Wednesday morning, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
An air quality alert was issued at 8 a.m. through Thursday morning. Meteorologist Klint Skelly said winds blowing smoke from the north could make air quality worse.
The rest of the day is expected to be sunny with a high of 75 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Forecasts until Sunday resemble much of the same with temperatures in the 70s and sunny skies.
"Another cold front looks to move in by Saturday morning," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Models are hinting at a bit stronger of a cool down and gustier winds (30 mph). As a result, highs only manage the 60s and 70s for the weekend."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Sunny with a high of 67 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high of 75 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 68 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high of 72 degrees and winds around 5 mph.