Fire danger is extremely high and a fire weather warning is effect in the Pikes Peak region Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo announced.
Low humidity, dry vegetation and strong winds between 10 and 15 mph along the Interstate 25 corridor pose a critical risk for fire danger.
A red flag warning is also in effect from noon until 6 p.m. in El Paso, Lake Chaffee, Fremont and Teller counties.
Tuesday is expected to have sunny skies with a high of 79 degrees. The overnight low is expected to drop to 45 degrees.
"Another cooldown is in store for Thursday and into Friday, before we warm up again on Saturday," Gazette news partner KKTV reported." A cold front comes through Saturday night, paving the way for a slightly cooler finish to the weekend."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Partly sunny then patchy blowing dust and windy with a high near 83 degrees and wind between 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could be as high as 40 mph.
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 56 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high near 66 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 75 and winds around 10 mph.