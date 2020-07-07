Temperatures are heating up this week in the Colorado Springs area with highs expected to hover in the mid to high 90's, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
On Tuesday there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. and again before 8 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies with a high of 94 degrees and an evening low around 60 degrees with mostly clear skies. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday temperatures are expected to jump up to 98 degrees and drop to 59 degrees Wednesday night.
The rest of the week sunny skies and clear evening are expected with temperatures remaining in the 90's during the day and dropping to the low 60's at night.
"Fire danger will become increasingly high this week," according to KKTV's weather forecast. "NO outdoor burning. Any fire that gets going is facing a long period of favorable conditions."
Winds are expected to stay calm this week with gusts no more than 10 mph.