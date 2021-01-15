Fire danger is expected to be extremely high in the Pikes Peak region Friday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
High winds between 5 and 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph and low humidity make for dangerous fire conditions.
Friday temperatures are expected to reach a high of 46 degrees with sunny skies, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 22 degrees with partly cloudy skies and breezes around 5 mph.
"Our weekend will be cool and mainly dry with highs in the 40s," Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
The next chance of snow comes Monday at a 50% chance and continues into Tuesday.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 46 and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high near 45 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 42 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 50% chance of snow showers after 11 a.m.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 33 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 30% chance of snow showers before 11 a.m.