Fire danger will be high in Colorado Springs Monday and throughout the rest of the week, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Gusty winds, low humidity and dry vegetation mean that fires could spread rapidly. A red flag warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, the weather service said.
Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with temperatures likely to reach a high of 68 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph, according to the weather service.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 34 degrees with mostly clear skies and winds between 5 and 10 mph, the agency said.
Temperatures will stay in the 50s and 60s until Thursday when a slight chance of snow returns, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 52 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. A slight chance of snow between noon and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of rain after 4 p.m. Light and variable wind between 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 50% chance of snow.