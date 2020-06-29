Colorado Springs and much of the state will be under a red flag warning Monday due to gusty winds and low humidity.
The warning, issued by the National Weather Service in Pueblo, additionally covers Pueblo, Cañon City, Trinidad, west central Colorado and the northeastern part of the state. It will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Monday in Colorado Springs will be mostly sunny, with a high of 92 and winds gusts as high as 35 mph. Temperatures will not top 90 the rest of the week, according to the weather service.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85 and winds up to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85 and winds up to 15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high just under 90 and winds up to 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high just under 90 and winds up to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 85 and winds up to 10 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.