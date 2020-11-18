Fire danger is expected to be extremely high in the Pike Peak region Wednesday because of forceful winds and dry conditions, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Partly sunny skies are anticipated Wednesday along with a high of 73 degrees. The temperature combined with low humidity and winds blowing between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph mean fires could spread rapidly. That's why a red flag warning was issued from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Overnight temperatures will get down to 42 degrees with partly cloudy skies and winds between 10 and 15 mph, the weather service expects.
The weekend could bring some moisture to the area with a chance of rain Friday night and chances of snow Saturday and Sunday.
"A few rain/snow showers look to impact southern Colorado on Saturday and into Saturday night," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "There is still a bit of flexibility in this forecast and we have a few days between now and our next chance for snow."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 68 degrees and winds between 15 and 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 51 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Saturday: A 40% chance of rain and snow showers and mostly cloudy with a high near 48 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Sunday: A 20% chance of snow showers then mostly sunny with a high near 45 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.