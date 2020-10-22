A red flag warning, indicating extreme fire danger, is in effect in Colorado Springs Thursday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Wind gusts could reach 45 mph and are expected to blow dust around after 3 p.m.
Aside from dust blowing in the afternoon, Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny and breezy with a high of 64 degrees and an overnight low of 22 degrees.
"Temps continue to drop into Friday - we will only manage the 20s and 30s! Expect more clouds and maybe even some light flurry activity Friday morning," Gazette news partner KKTV said. "We warm briefly into Saturday - upper 60s with wind kicking up for the second half of the day... fire danger will be very high."
Saturday night temperatures will drop as a weekend snowstorm settles into the area.
Saturday has a 20% chance of snow after 3 a.m. with a higher chance Sunday at 70%. Sunday night snow is expected at a 90% chance and likelihood of more precipitation tapers off Monday at a 60% chance.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 42 degrees winds between 5 and 15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 71 degrees and winds between 5 and 15 mph.
Sunday: Chance of snow showers with high of 33 degrees and winds around 10 mph.
Monday: Snow likely with a high near 27 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.