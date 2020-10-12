Fire danger is extremely high and air quality is poor in the Pikes Peak region Monday, the National Weather Service announced.
Low humidity, dry vegetation and strong winds between 15 and 30 mph along the Interstate 25 corridor pose a critical risk for fire danger.
A red flag warning is in effect from noon until 6 p.m. in El Paso, Lake Chaffee, Fremont and Teller counties.
An air quality alert is also in effect for southern El Paso County including Fountain and Fort Carson until 9 a.m.
Monday's forecast includes area smoke then sunny skies with a high of 74 degrees predicted. The overnight low is expected to drop to 42 degrees.
Tuesday is expected to have a fire weather watch.
"Another cool down is in store for Thursday as another front comes through... moisture chances are still not looking great for us any time in this forecast period," Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 77 degrees and winds between 5 and 15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high newer 82 degrees and winds between 5 and 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 58 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high near 65 degrees and winds around 5 mph.