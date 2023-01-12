sunny colorado.jpg

Warm weather creeps back into Colorado Springs just in time for the weekend. 

Expect sunny conditions throughout Thursday with a high topping out at 45 degrees. 

Looking into Thursday night, mostly cloudy conditions are forecast, with a low reaching 24 degrees. 

Here is the full report from the National Weather Service.

Friday: Mostly sunny conditions, with a high reaching 54 degrees. 

Saturday: Expect mostly cloudy conditions, with a high reaching 60 degrees. 

Sunday: Partly sunny conditions are forecast, with a high around 48 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning. 

Load comments