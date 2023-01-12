Warm weather creeps back into Colorado Springs just in time for the weekend.
Expect sunny conditions throughout Thursday with a high topping out at 45 degrees.
Looking into Thursday night, mostly cloudy conditions are forecast, with a low reaching 24 degrees.
Here is the full report from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Mostly sunny conditions, with a high reaching 54 degrees.
Saturday: Expect mostly cloudy conditions, with a high reaching 60 degrees.
Sunday: Partly sunny conditions are forecast, with a high around 48 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming southwest in the morning.