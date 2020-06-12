2. Take a Drive Through America’s Best City Park (copy)

Colorado Springs residents will enjoy largely clear skies and warm temperatures Friday through Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Friday will be clear and sunny, with a high of 87 and winds up to 15 mph. Potential thunderstorms enter the forecast Friday, which will see a 30% chance of thunderstorms, mainly from 3 p.m. through midnight. It's the only time potential precipitation is forecast through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Here's the forecast for the next few days.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and winds from 5-15 mph. A 30% chance of thunderstorms from 3 p.m. through midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and winds up to 35 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high just above 90 and winds from 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91 and winds up to 15 mph.

