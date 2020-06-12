Colorado Springs residents will enjoy largely clear skies and warm temperatures Friday through Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Friday will be clear and sunny, with a high of 87 and winds up to 15 mph. Potential thunderstorms enter the forecast Friday, which will see a 30% chance of thunderstorms, mainly from 3 p.m. through midnight. It's the only time potential precipitation is forecast through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and winds from 5-15 mph. A 30% chance of thunderstorms from 3 p.m. through midnight.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and winds up to 35 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high just above 90 and winds from 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91 and winds up to 15 mph.