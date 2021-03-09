Tuesday and Wednesday are likely the last warm days this week in Colorado Springs before snow hits, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Thursday night is expected to bring snow that will likely continue throughout the weekend.
"Still too early to get way detailed, but signals point to a potential high-impact winter/spring storm," Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Until then, Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny with temperatures likely to reach a high of 66 degrees with winds between 5 and 15 mph, according to the weather service.
A red flag warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, the weather service said. Strong winds, low humidity and dry vegetation mean that fires could spread rapidly.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 32 degrees with mostly clear skies and winds between 5 and 10 mph, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 51 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47 degrees and light and variable wind between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. Snow likely before 1 p.m., then rain likely. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday: Cloudy, with a high near 32 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. Snow likely. Chance of precipitation is 70%.